Damian Marley confirms new Jay Z music is on the way

Reggae star Damian Marley has confirmed he's working on new music with rapper Jay Z.

The son of legendary musician Bob Marley was recently spotted with the 99 Problems hitmaker in Jamaica, where the pair posed for a photo in Tuff Gong Studio alongside Bam Bam singer Sister Nancy.

And now Damian has revealed their trip involved the two recording some new material together.

"We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place," Damian told Billboard. "He's been to Jamaica before, but never Kingston. So he wanted to come down to Kingston and asked us if we could have been there to show him around and give him a tour musically, in terms of our history in Kingston."

Teasing fans even more, Damian, who is currently on tour in Europe, noted the songs won't appear on his upcoming fourth album Stony Hill, suggesting Jay Z - real name Shawn Carter - will be dropping a record of his own. It would be his first since 2013's Magna Carta Holy Grail, which topped U.S. charts upon its release.

"Well, I did some work with him for some stuff that he's working on," Damian added. "I'm not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I've been a fan of his music since he came out. We've never done any musical work together. So that was a joy to finally work together musically."

News of this collaboration comes after rap star Swizz Beatz posted a photo of himself and Jay Z on Instagram at the end of last month (May17), hinting they were working together.

"They don't even know what's about to happen," he wrote alongside three crying face emojis and a prayer emoji, followed by, "Album ModeZone".