Katy Perry changes Swish Swish lyrics to bless 'baby girl' Taylor Swift

Katy Perry attempted to put her feud with Taylor Swift behind her when she changed the lyrics to her song Swish Swish to bless the singer at a concert on Monday night (12Jun17).

Upon the release of Swish Swish, many fans assumed it was a diss track about the singer's long-running feud with Taylor, although Katy has stated it isn't about one person in particular.

However, Katy did her best to reinvent the message of the tune as she concluded her YouTube live-streaming event to promote new album Witness with an intimate gig.

Instead of singing the tune's original line "Don't you come for me" in the first verse, Katy changed it to: "God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl."

Katy used the phrase "God bless her on her journey" when discussing the feud in a couple of different interviews during her live-stream event, mostly notably in her chat with Arianna Huffington, in which she issued an apology to Taylor and insisted she is ready to put their differences aside once and for all.

"I'm ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 per cent," Katy said of the feud. "I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her… There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world.

"I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, we can do this.'"

Katy has been doing her utmost to ensure her new record is a smash hit, with the live-stream the latest attempt to attract attention for the release.

However, the intimate concert didn't go entirely to plan, as the 32-year-old suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction which saw her rip the trousers of her silver chain mail ensemble.

Laughing off the mishap, Katy took to her Twitter page to write: "#KPWWW 'I got a hole in my pants and the whole world is watching... I literally can't believe I have a hole in my hooha' @katyperry," along with a series of crying laughing emojis.