Katy Perry dealing with addiction issues one day at a time

Katy Perry is working on finding her "own particular balance" when it comes to her past struggles with alcohol and her addictions to love and attention.

The Roar hitmaker, real name Katheryn Hudson, openly discussed her personal experiences with addiction during a therapy session over the weekend (09-11Jun17), when she live-streamed every aspect of her life on her YouTube channel as part of the promotion for her new album, Witness.

During the emotional meeting with celebrity counsellor Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, Katy explained she had previously battled thoughts of suicide and issues with alcohol.

She also admitted to struggling with fame, citing that as one of the reasons she chopped off her long hair in favour of a pixie cut earlier this year (17): "I so badly wanna be Katheryn Hudson," she said, "that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes."

The singer has since reflected on her candid confessions in a new interview with U.S. news show Access Hollywood, insisting the tearful therapy session was necessary to be her honest self with her fans.

"They saw Katheryn Hudson," Katy said. "I didn't break down, I opened up and that's the difference. It's like, it's OK to be vulnerable and it's OK to like, feel feelings. Who said it's not OK to feel feelings and why do we have to be so perfect?"

She went on to reveal there have been times when she's had to deal with "very low thoughts" as she grappled with the highs and lows of her personal and professional lives.

"I've been in dark places before, it's not just been one time that I've felt really low, and I've had my own addictions that I struggle with, whether that's love, or substance (abuse), or things like that, and it's up and down," she explained. "Even just attention, you know? You get so much attention (in the spotlight) and that can become addicting."

However, Katy, who previously dated John Mayer and Orlando Bloom, is determined to continue pushing through her problems "one day at a time" as she strives to find a better life balance.

"I think that I'm trying to figure out my own particular balance, and what my body can take," she said, "but I just know for me, I'm just learning a lot about myself and my body and my mind, it can't have a whole lot of extra things that make me depressed, that don't lift me up and empower me and make me living in my power (sic)."