Niall Horan modelling his career on Bob Dylan's success

One Direction star Niall Horan wants to emulate the career of his music icon Bob Dylan, insisting the veteran's continued success is "longevity at its finest".

The pop star has been carving out his own path as a solo artist since the Story of My Life hitmakers embarked on a hiatus at the end of 2015, and he has adopted more of a folk sound on tracks like his recent single Slow Hands.

Niall admits Dylan has long been one of his idols, and it's his decades-long achievements, as well as those of fellow rocker Eric Clapton, which the youngster is modelling his career on.

"That's the goal: to be able to do this for years and years and to be still producing good stuff - that would be great," he tells Notion magazine.

"I've always been a big Bob Dylan fan, and that's longevity at its finest. Him and Eric Clapton, that's the ultimate for anybody who makes music."

As such, Niall has been channelling all his energy into perfecting his first solo project, and he's been so focused on his music, he hasn't had any time for romance.

"I've been so busy between studios," the 23-year-old explains. "The album was long days, as we were recording everything live, full band. We're talking 11-12 hour days, every day, which is like work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know - I have no time for (dating app) Tinder!"

Niall is planning to unveil his own material to fans later this year (17), following in the footsteps of his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, who became the first current member to showcase his solo album.

Liam Payne is also said to be putting the finishing touches to his solo project, while Louis Tomlinson previously launched Just Hold On, his collaborative single with DJ Steve Aoki.