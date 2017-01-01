Lady Gaga working with Starbucks bosses on charity campaign

Lady Gaga has teamed up with bosses at coffee company Starbucks for a new charity campaign.

The hitmaker has partnered with organisers for the Cups of Kindness initiative through her Born This Way Foundation to raise funds for youth programmes that foster kind, positive environments and offer mental health resources.

"We're healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect," a statement from Lady Gaga to Starbucks reads. "Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection."

Bosses at Starbucks will donate 25 cents from the Cups of Kindness drinks sold in the U.S. and Canada from 13 June to 19 June (17), according to Billboard.com.

Gaga founded the non-profit Born This Way Foundation with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2012 to tackle bullying and boost the confidence of her young fans.

She has been an avid advocate for mental health campaigns and recently teamed up with British royal Prince William to encourage sufferers to speak out about their issues.

"It made me very nervous at first," she said in April (17). "There's a lot of shame attached to mental illness - you feel like something's wrong with you. In my life I go, 'Oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful, wonderful things that I have' and I should be so happy but you can't help it if in the morning when you wake up you are so tired, you are so sad, you are so full of anxiety..."

She added, "Even though it was hard, the best thing that could come out of my mental illness was to share it with other people and let our generation as well as other generations know that if you are feeling not well in your mind, that you're not alone... we have to make the strongest, most relentless attempt we can to normalise mental health issues so that people feel like they can come forward."