Katy Perry unconcerned with Taylor Swift's streaming return

Katy Perry is refusing to buy into speculation suggesting Taylor Swift purposefully made her return to streaming services to clash with the release of her pop rival's new album.

Taylor surprised fans last week (09Jun17) by ending her three-year boycott of streaming sites and allowing her back catalogue to be shared online.

The Blank Space singer, who had pulled her music from Spotify in 2014 in a dispute over music royalties, claimed the change of heart was to celebrate her album 1989 selling 10 million units worldwide.

The streaming release coincided with the debut of Katy's new project Witness, and fans were quick to criticise Taylor as "immature" for appearing to try and overshadow her competitor's big launch.

Taylor has yet to comment on the backlash, but Katy insists she has no issues with the move, because she is only concerned with her own music.

Asked if she thought Taylor was being vindictive in choosing to return to streaming sites on Friday, Katy simply told U.S. breakfast show Today, "I don't know. I could only do me."

She also used the pre-recorded interview, conducted at a Los Angeles hide-out where she spent the weekend (09-12Jun17) live-streaming her life, to clear up claims her recent single Swish Swish was aimed at Taylor, as a response to her hit Bad Blood, which is said to be about her soured relationship with Perry, who reportedly poached backing dancers from one of Swift's previous tours.

"It's not about anyone in particular and I've said that on the record," Katy explained. "My story, which is true to me, is that, I've had not just one person bully me or one person hold me down, or met one troll. All I need to say to her is I love her and god bless her on her journey, and that's it."

The 32-year-old's comments emerge after Katy issued an apology to Taylor and insisted she is ready to put their differences aside once and for all during a weekend chat with Arianna Huffington as part of her live-streaming event.