Beyonce's father: 'Public speaking is her weakness'

Beyonce shies away from public speaking engagements because she is "not good at it", according to her father Mathew Knowles.

The superstar, who is currently pregnant with twins, has been cutting back on her interactions with the press in recent years and is known for being extremely selective when it comes to granting interviews.

Her dad Mathew, who used to manage the Formation hitmaker's career until they parted ways in 2011, reveals there's a simple explanation for his eldest daughter's decision - because speaking in public is her biggest weakness.

The music executive shared the news with students during a recent artist management lecture at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where he admitted Beyonce's shortcoming is her younger sister Solange's strength.

"Everybody thinks that they're the greatest and they should," he told the class as he discussed the importance of identifying an artist's weakness. "We as label executives, we have to know the limitations of the artists.

"I can tell you all my artists, the limitations," he continued. "See, I would never have Beyonce up here public speaking. She's not good at it. Solange was just at Yale (University). She's incredible at it. But I know all of my artists' weaknesses. They all have weaknesses."

The Yale appearance Mathew referred to took place in January (17), when Solange was invited to deliver the keynote speech at a conference called Everybody Still Wants To Fly: Activism In Pop From Prince To Solange.

During the Connecticut event, the singer also sat down for a round table discussion to share the creative journey she embarked upon as she put together her latest album, A Seat At The Table.