David Guetta and Justin Bieber on course for highest new entry

Justin Bieber is on track to bag another smash on the Official Singles Chart as his new single with David Guetta sets course for this week’s highest new entry.



The collaboration, called 2U, has made a strong start on the chart since its release last Friday (June 9), currently at Number 3 on today’s Official Chart Update.



2U marks Bieber’s third collaborative single this year. His previous two, on DJ Khaled’s I’m The One (also featuring Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne) and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito, both reached Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



For Guetta, the track could earn him his first UK Top 10 in two years, since 2015’s Hey Mama ft. Nicki Minaj and Afrojack.



Meanwhile, Despacito’s grip on the top spot looks set to hold for a sixth week, while Ariana Grande’s One Last Time is at 2.



Little Mix’s new single Power is on track for a big climb this week; the new version featuring Stormzy is currently up 19 places to Number 16 following the unveiling of its accompanying music video last week.



Further down, Ariana Grande’s version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow is new at Number 22. The track has been released in support of the We Love Manchester Fund following her One Love Manchester concert earlier this month.



Further down, British producer/DJ Sigala opens at 24 with Came Here For Love ft. Ella Eyre, rising star Alma is at 37 with Chasing Highs, and DJ Khaled and Drake’s To The Max could be making its Top 40 debut this week, currently up 34 places to 39.