Phil Collins returns to the stage following nasty fall

Phil Collins wore a large plaster on his head as he resumed his tour in Germany on Sunday night (11Jun17) following his recent hospitalisation.

The You Can't Hurry Love singer postponed two shows on his Not Dead Yet tour this week (ends11Jun17) after he fell over in his London hotel room in the middle of the night and hit his head on a chair. He was rushed to hospital where he was given stitches for a serious gash on his head.

The 66-year-old returned to the stage on Sunday night to kick off his five-date residency at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne and wore a large white plaster on his forehead during the show. Pictures posted on social media show the plaster stuck just above his left eyebrow and there appears to be spots of blood on it.

Like his recent London shows, the singer appeared onstage with walking sticks and remained seated throughout his set, which included hits such as Against All Odds, Another Day in Paradise, and Easy Lover.

His fans seemed pleased with the concert, taking to Twitter to write, "Thank you very, very much Mr. Collins. This concert was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. Thank you," while another posted, "#PhilCollins was AWESOME!!! #NotDeadYet at all! Thanks a bunch for this magnificent performance!"

Last week, his spokesman issued a statement announcing his fall, which read, "Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk... He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours."

Following his Cologne residency, Phil moves onto Paris, France before the tour concludes at the British Summertime Festival in London's Hyde Park at the end of June. He will return to London's Royal Albert Hall to make up for the two postponed shows on 26 and 27 November.