John Legend an Emmy away from achieving EGOT status

John Legend is just an Emmy away from becoming a member of the elite EGOT club following his win at the Tony Awards on Sunday night (11Jun17).

The All of Me singer co-produced the revival of August Wilson's play Jitney, which took home the prize for the Best Revival of a Play on Sunday, meaning John has nearly achieved the EGOT, which represents elite performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

John has won a number of Grammy Awards during his career, most recently in 2016 for Best Song Written for Visual Media for Glory, his collaboration with Common for the 2014 movie Selma, which also won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

That means all John has left to win is an Emmy, which honours work in the TV industry. At one point it looked like an Emmy was in reach, with John serving as producer on critically-acclaimed drama Underground, but the show has recently been cancelled after two seasons.

His wife Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to celebrate his achievement, writing, "John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT!"

There are just 12 stars who have achieved all four awards competitively, including Whoopi Goldberg and the late Audrey Hepburn. Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli are just two stars who are an EGOT after winning at least one of the awards in a special or honorary nature.

Bette Midler also became closer to joining the club on Sunday night, after she won a Tony competitively for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for Hello, Dolly! which makes her just an Oscar away from EGOT status.

In her acceptance speech, she dedicated her win to the likes of Carol Channing, who originated the lead role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in the first Broadway production in 1964, and others who came before her and yelled "shut that c**p off!" when the music began, which serves as a hint for star's to wrap up their speeches.

Bette was previously given a special Tony in 1974.