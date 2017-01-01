The Libertines...Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour to 7 British seaside towns

The Libertines have announced the ‘…Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’ of seven British Seaside towns commencing in Blackpool at the Empress Ballroom on 22nd September and culminating at Brighton - Centre on the 2nd of October. Tickets go on sale 9:00am Friday 16th June and are available above.
The full dates are:
SEPTEMBER
22nd Blackpool Empress Ballroom
23rd Hull Arena
25th Plymouth Pavilions
26th Scarborough Spa
30th Lowestoft Claremont Pier
OCTOBER
01st Margate By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland)
02nd Brighton Brighton Centre
Tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK
In 2015 The Libertines headlined: The Reading & Leeds Festivals, T In The Park, along with festivals across Europe in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Mexico, The Netherlands and Hong Kong. The Libertines embarked on their biggest UK tour to date in 2017 with seven arena shows finishing at the O2 in London on January 30th.
Peter Doherty released his latest solo album ‘Hamburg Demonstrations’ (December 2016). Carl Barât & The Jackals released the ‘Harder They Fall’ EP in May of this year. John Hassall & The April Rainers released their debut album ‘Wheels To Idyl’ (February). Gary Powell continues to tour the world as drummer with the Specials.
The Libertines headline the following festival this summer: Tramlines Festival (July 21st-23rd), Truck Festival (21st-23rd July), Newcastle - Live from Times Square (August 3rd) and On Blackheath (September 10th).
Carl Barât says “We're looking for a home, one roof for the many splendoured trappings of Arcady, a factory, with a guest house, bar and studio. We do like to be beside the seaside and we hope to find that home on this tour... watch this space ...
The Libertines are Peter Doherty – vocals/guitar, Carl Barât – vocals/guitar, John Hassall – bass guitar and Gary Powell – drums.