Miley Cyrus set to take over Jimmy Fallon's chat show

Miley Cyrus is getting her own episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (14Jun17).

The We Can't Stop singer announced on Instagram on Saturday (10Jun17) that she will be co-hosting the U.S. chat show and performing her new singles Malibu and Inspired, writing, "@jimmyfallon you are z (the) best! thank you for letting me host w (with) you & take over the whole episode! Excited to perform #Malibu & #Inspired !!!! Love love love! #MileyOnFallon."

Jimmy also tweeted, "Next Wednesday, June 14! We're doing a WHOLE SHOW with @MileyCyrus - comedy, games, music! Can't wait! #MileyOnFallon."

Miley released Inspired, which she performed at the recent One Love Manchester fundraising concert, on Friday (09Jun17) in honour of gay pride month and revealed she will be donating all proceeds from the song to her Happy Hippie Foundation, the nonprofit organisation she set up in 2014 to help fight for the rights of homeless youths, and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community, among others.

"SURPRISE! In celebration of #Pride and the desperate cry for more love in this world #Inspired is OUT NOW," she wrote. "I will be donating my portion of any proceeds to @happyhippiefdn so we can continue our fight against injustice and bring food, shelter and most importantly hope to homeless youth everywhere!"

Representatives of her foundation wrote on its Instagram page, "@mileycyrus (has) made a donation in your honor to continue supporting our work with homeless and LGBTQ youth and to celebrate this song's message of hope, love and unity."

At the One Love Manchester gig, which was organised to raise money for those affected by the bombing at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert on 22 May, Miley also performed Happy with Pharrell Williams and a cover of Crowded House's Don't Dream It's Over with Ariana.