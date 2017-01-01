Frank Ocean gives first performance in three years

Singer Frank Ocean has returned to the stage following a three-year hiatus after turning up to rock the house at the NorthSide Festival in Denmark on Friday (09Jun17).

The Grammy-winner cancelled his appearances at the Primavera Sound, Sasquatch! and Hangout Music Festivals earlier this year (17), prompting concerns he would not show up to the other music gatherings he is billed for this summer.

But fears proved unfounded when Ocean fulfilled fans' hopes in Denmark by putting on an amazing show on Friday for his eager Scandinavian audience.

Frank performed songs from his new album Blonde at the gig and he also belted out his hit track Chanel for the roaring crowd at the show, which marks his first live performance since 2014.

Elusive pop star Ocean has seven more festival performances lined up between June (17) and August (17). He is slated to perform next month (Jul17) in the U.S. at FYF Fest in Los Angeles and the Panorama Festival in New York before making his way to the WayHome Music and Arts event in Ontario, Canada.

European fans only have four more chances to see Frank play live – he'll be in the United Kingdom singing at the Parklife festival in Manchester on Sunday 11 June before heading out to London for Lovebox in July (17). The Channel Orange star will return to Scandinavia to wrap up his European string of performances in August at the Way Out West Festival in Sweden and the Flow Festival in Finland.