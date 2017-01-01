Katy Perry breaks down in tears during live-streamed therapy session

Katy Perry wept as she talked about having suicidal thoughts during a live-streamed therapy session on Friday (09Jun17).

To celebrate the release of her new album Witness, the Roar singer launched a live-streaming event in which fans can watch her every move in a Big Brother-style house in Los Angeles from Thursday night (08Jun17) to Monday, when she will hold a free concert in the city.

Through the singer's YouTube channel, fans can watch her eat, sleep, exercise, and chat to special guests, and on Friday she brought in Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, a celebrity psychologist who hosts Viceland's The Therapist.

During their discussion, Katy frequently became emotional when she talked about her troubled relationship with her parents and problems with alcohol, and at one point someone could be heard off-camera suggesting the cameras be turned off, but she refused to, according to news.com.au.

She also admitted to having suicidal thoughts in the past, saying, "I wrote a song about it. I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed... You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved."

The 32-year-old also explained why she was doing the Big Brother-style stunt, adding, "That's the point of this whole thing, if people can see I'm just like them then they can dream just as big... I'm a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I'm a big goofball. The fantasy of (real name) Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger than life personality."

During her live-stream, Katy was joined by special guests including chef Gordon Ramsay and meditation teacher Bob Roth. She explained to viewers she met Bob through her ex-husband Russell Brand, who was an "avid meditator".

Bob revealed she sceptical about the practice at first because of her conservative upbringing but she now loves to meditate, saying it helps her shut off from the world and get creative.