Selena Gomez: 'I'm genuinely myself with The Weeknd'

Selena Gomez decided to go public with her romance with The Weeknd because she is tired of hiding.

The Hands to Myself singer and the Canadian R&B star made their public debut as a couple at New York's Met Gala in May (17), four months after they were first spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Santa Monica, California in January (17).

The Met Gala appearance emerged weeks after Selena made their romance Instagram official, posting a snap of the loved-up couple smiling with its arms round one another during the Coachella music festival in Indio, California in April (17).

Selena reveals she shared the sweet image because she can really be her true self around her new man, real name Abel Tesfaye, and she doesn't want to conceal that with her fans.

Talking to DJ Ryan Seacrest on Friday (09Jun17), Selena said, "Because I've been doing this (showbusiness) for so long, I don't feel like there's anything that I would want to... not necessarily hide, but I'm genuinely myself."

Referring to her boyfriend as Abel, she added, "I think it's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually."

Selena, who recently thrilled fans with her latest single Bad Liar, is not setting herself any particular career goals at present, and is instead focusing on herself, one of her stated goals for the year. In March (17), she told U.S. breakfast show Today, "I'm taking time to have a personal life so I'm enjoying mixing that because I've always been kind of straight work. Now, it's just taking my time."

And Justin Bieber's ex has clearly achieved at least one of her goals, as she explained to Seacrest.

"I just want to be happy," she shared, sounding very happy indeed. "If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."