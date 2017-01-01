Backstreet Boys extend Las Vegas residency

The Backstreet Boys have extended their Las Vegas residency into next year (18).

The group has been performing at The AXIS Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as part of the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life show since March (17), and Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough have now announced the residency will extend into February (18).

The stars decided to stay in Sin City because the residency schedule has been a great fit for their lifestyles.

"We're all fathers now," Richardson tells People magazine. "It's just really convenient for us to be with our families. We're doing three shows a week. We're not on a plane or on a bus every day going to a new city, to a new arena, to another hotel, to another airport. It's just a lot easier... and (it's) so fun for us, so that's a plus."

The Backstreet Boys are also planning to put out new music later this year (17) and subsequently launch a world tour, although they are also keen to keep their AXIS gigs going beyond their current extension for the fans.

"For the most part, everybody comes to Vegas to have a great time to party, to celebrate," Richardson says. "So it's just a great playground for folks to get away and let go, and I think the age of our core fans that grew up with us, where they're at in their lives now, we're a perfect fit for Las Vegas."

"So everybody's coming up there with a great attitude and ready to cut loose and have a great time and celebrate, so number one, that's incredible," he adds.

The group is also using the shows as a way to give back to charity by teaming up with bosses at Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment to donate $1 (£0.80) from each ticket sold to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.