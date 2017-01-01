NEWS Ariana Grande soars to new chart peak following the One Love Manchester concert Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande's One Last Time has reached a new peak on the Official Singles Chart, soaring into the Top 3 for the very first time.



Recently re-released as a charity single, the track achieved 2.9 million streams and 61,000 downloads to finish at Number 2 on this week's chart. A majority of proceeds from the song will go to the We Love Manchester fund, which was the focus of Ariana's One Love Manchester benefit concert held last week.



One Last Time originally peaked at Number 24 back in 2014, and soared to Number 11 two weeks ago following the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 22 people. Its new peak position makes it Ariana's 5th Top 10 single. View Ariana's full UK chart history here.



Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's Despacito holds on to the top spot for a fifth consecutive week, with 8.8 million streams and 43,000 downloads logged in the last seven days. One song breaks into this week's Top 5 for the first time; French Montana's Unforgettable featuring Swae Lee hops one spot to Number 5.



There are two more notable gains in this week's Top 10, the first being Jonas Blue's Mama. The collaboration with YouTube star William Singe flies two ranks to Number 6. Niall Horan's Slow Hands vaults 14 places into the Top 10 at Number 7, beating the Number 9 peak of his debut single This Town.



The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Something Just Like This rockets nine placings to Number 16 this week following Coldplay's performance of the song at One Love Manchester. Liam Gallagher, who also performed at the event, sees his solo single Wall of Glass enter the Top 40 at Number 21, while Oasis' classic chart-topper Don't Look Back In Anger returns to the Top 40 for the first time since May 1996. It's made a gain of 41 slots this week to reach Number 25.



Finally, Camila Cabello's first headline solo single since leaving Fifth Harmony, Crying In The Club, climbs 23 rungs to a new peak at Number 23.