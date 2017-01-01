NEWS Ed Sheeran’s ÷ returns to #1 ahead of new entries from Roger Waters, Dua Lipa and Alt-J Newsdesk Share with :







Despite a flurry of new albums out this week, it’s Ed Sheeran who comes out on top, as ÷ reclaims the Number 1 spot on the Official Albums Chart.



Ed’s third record claims an 11th week in pole position, knocking last week’s Number 1, a 50th anniversary release of Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s album, down to 2. Roger Waters, who was leading at the halfway stage of the chart week, finishes at 3 with his fourth solo album Is This The Life We Really Want.



Meanwhile, Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human drops a place from last week to Number 4 (it’s yet to leave the Top 5 since its release in February), and Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut album is new at Number 5.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, indie-rock trio Alt-J land at 6 with their third album Relaxer, US pop-punk band All Time Low debut at 7 with Last Young Renegade, and Oasis’ retrospective Time Flies 1994 – 2009 returns to the Top 10 for the first time in seven years following last week’s One Love Manchester concert, leaping 11 spots to Number 8.



Hank Marvin claims his fourth Top 10 album with Without A Word (9), and a 30th anniversary release of U2’s The Joshua Tree sees the record re-enter the Top 10 and 10. The album topped the Official Albums Chart for two weeks upon its original release in March 1987.



Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman album climbs 18 places to 11 after One Love Manchester, Halsey debuts at 12 with her second collection hopeless fountain kingdom, and North London rapper Mostack makes his Top 40 debut this week with mixtape album High Street Kid (17).



Finally, Kiss best of Kissworld (18), Pop Goes Classical by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra (25), and Thea Gilmore's The Counterweight (40) all earn a place in this week’s Top 40.

