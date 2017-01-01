NEWS Phil Collins 'doing good' following nasty fall Newsdesk Share with :







Phil Collins is doing well following his hospitalisation earlier this week (beg05Jun17), according to his actress daughter Lily Collins.



The Easy Lover singer was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after he slipped in his London hotel room and hit his head on a chair, leaving him with a serious gash which required stitches. The fall happened when he woke up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night.



He has postponed two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall while he recovers from his nasty fall, and Lily, the daughter of Phil and Jill Tavelman, has insisted he is doing well.



"He's doing good, thank you," she told Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of her Netflix movie Okja on Thursday night.



The former Genesis singer's spokesman issued a statement earlier on Thursday announcing Phil's health scare.



"Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk," the rep told The Sun. "He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair.



"He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours."



His Thursday and Friday night shows in London, which were part of a five-night residency, were postponed but it is not yet known if further dates in Paris, France and Cologne, Germany will be affected.



Lily, 27, grew up in Los Angeles with her mum after she split from Phil in 1994 and her relationship with her dad has been somewhat strained. However, earlier this year, she wrote an open letter to him in her debut book Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me in which she forgave him "for not always being there when I needed" and for "not being the dad I expected."

