Liam Gallagher follows brother's lead and donates song royalties to terror victims

Rocker Liam Gallagher has followed his estranged brother Noel's example and donated his royalties from sales of Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger to the families of the Manchester terror attack victims.

Sales and streams of the British band's 1996 hit have surged in the wake of the 22 May (17) bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert at England's Manchester Arena, after mourners broke into spontaneous sing-a-longs at memorials held for the victims of the tragedy.

It was recently revealed the track's songwriter and guitarist Noel Gallagher had quietly arranged for his share of the royalties to be donated to those affected by the attack, and now a representative for Liam, who is credited as one of the song's performers, has confirmed to Pitchfork.com the singer has done the same.

The news emerges days after Liam slammed his brother online for reportedly snubbing his request to reunite Oasis for the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (04Jun17). The siblings have been estranged since Oasis' 2009 split.

While Noel was absent for the show, he did allow Coldplay to cover Don't Look Back in Anger at the gig, and frontman Chris Martin later joined Liam on guitar and backing vocals to perform another Oasis song, Live Forever.

Martin later took to Twitter to thank Noel, who was vacationing with his family, for encouraging him to play the two tracks and praised him for "being there in spirit" and "lending" him the songs.

One Love Manchester, which was hosted by Ariana and also featured Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Bieber, helped to raise more than $3 million (£2.3 million) for the families of the Manchester Arena bombing victims.