Fifth Harmony: 'First album as a quartet means more'

Fifth Harmony's first album without former bandmate Camila Cabello "means more" to them.

Camila stunned the group's fans, the Harmonizers, in December (16) when she walked away from the group which had formed on America's The X Factor talent show in 2012. While as a five-piece the group had an EP and two albums together, remaining members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane Hansen are now working on their first as yet untitled album as a quartet.

The group, who released Down, the first single from the album, earlier this month, shared in a new interview why working on the their first album since Camila's acrimonious departure "means more" to them.

"We have some strong pop melodies, but also some dark, urban sounds as well as some flavor too, some R&B flares," band member Ally told Billboard. "It really is pretty versatile. It's a wide range, and we're really excited because you hear our different elements in this album more than ever before."

"We put our own music on repeat, and that never really happens," she added. "We've never played it that much before."

"I think the other cool thing too is that we were creatively involved this time around. We co-wrote more than half of our album," Normani pitched in. "So it means more."

The popular group's line-up change has been well documented,and while they decided to continue as a foursome it seems there's no shortage of new candidates offering to take Camila's place.

Noah Cyrus revealed during an appearance on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show on Wednesday that she would love to join the girl group, while in January, Britney Spears offered up her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.