Justin Bieber cut from Diplo track after David Guetta protest

Justin Bieber was cut from a Diplo track due to David Guetta and DJ Khaled's collaboration deals with the singer, according to a new report.



Diplo uploaded Bankroll, a collaboration with Justin, Rich the Kid, and Young Thug to the SoundCloud music streaming website last month (May17), but it was swiftly removed without explanation.



On Wednesday (7Jun17), the electronic dance music star uploaded a new version of the track with the pop superstar's contribution cut.



In a caption posted on the website, the 38-year-old musician revealed the removal of Justin's version of the track was due to other artists' exclusive deals with the Sorry singer.



Alongside a link to the original version, Diplo wrote "other artists made soundcloud (sic) take down the Justin Bieber version because they had exclusives with him, you can find it online here tho cause (shrugging emoticon)".



According to editors at Complex, an earlier caption revealed the artists behind its removal, naming David and DJ Khaled as those who had objected.



Khaled released his collaboration with Justin, I'm the One, in April (17), with the song topping the U.K. and U.S. charts.



Justin has teased his collaboration with David, a song titled 2U, on Twitter with a promotional clip featuring Victoria's Secret models Sara Sampaio and Elsa Hosk. The track will be released on Friday (09Jun17).



Diplo, 38 and David Guetta, 49, have feuded in the past, as the musician, real name Thomas Pentz, previously accused the French DJ of ripping off one of his hits.



Last May (16) the dance star and his collaborator DJ Snake took to Twitter to note the similarities between David's song This One's For You, and Lean On, a 2015 hit for DJ Snake and Diplos band Major Lazer.

