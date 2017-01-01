Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile get together on new album

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile will release an album together and then tour the USA to play the songs live.Barnett and Vile will head out on ‘The Sea Lice’ tour starting in San Diego on October 11 and at this stage going through to Austin for Austin City Limits on 11 November.The Sea Lice is the name of their all-star band. The band will feature Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Wild Flag), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Rob Laakso (The Violators, The Swirlies, Mice Parade) and Katie Harkin (Harkin, Sky Larkin and touring member of Sleater-Kinney and Wild Beasts).In a statement Courtney Barnett said, collaboration came about “somewhere along the dusty road (when) I became friends with this constant hitmaker Kurt Vile, I’ve been a huge fan of Kurt’s songwriting since I first heard his album Smoke Ring For My Halo.”“One day we found ourselves in the studio together and we accidentally recorded a sort of album (more info on that later) n figured we should take it on the road.”Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile datesWed Oct 11 San Diego, CA – House Of BluesSat Oct 14 Los Angeles, CA – The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian ChurchSun Oct 15 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum TheatreWed Oct 18 Oakland, CA – Fox TheatreFri Oct 20 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallSat Oct 21 Seattle, WA – Moore TheatreSun Oct 22 Seattle, WA – The ShowboxWed Oct 25 St. Paul, MN – Palace TheatreThurs Oct 26 Chicago, IL – Thalia HallFri Oct 27 Chicago, IL – Rockefeller ChapelSat Oct 28 Chicago, IL – Empty BottleMon Oct 30 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music TheatreTues Oct 31 Toronto, ON – Massey HallWed Nov 1 New York, NY – Beacon TheatreFri Nov 3 Upper Darby, PA – Tower TheatreSat Nov 4 Boston, MA – Orpheum TheatreThurs Nov 9 Nashville, TN – Ryman AuditoriumFri Nov 10 Dallas, TX – McFarlin Memorial AuditoriumSat Nov 11 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

