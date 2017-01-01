Chance the Rapper is providing music courses to young people in his native Chicago, Illinois through his non-profit organisation this summer (17).

The Cocoa Butter Kisses star is working with bosses at music technology company LANDR to give 75 kids the opportunity to take audio mastering classes.

"The pursuit of creating art is a universally honest and necessary expression of our hopes, dreams, and emotions - art is rooted in our innate sense of curiosity, none more so than from the infinite imagination of our youth," a statement from Chance reads. "However, these journeys of personal expression are never just black and white, and not every voice gets heard.

"That's why (his foundation) SocialWorks and LANDR are launching a summer program to provide students in Chicago the necessary tools to tell their stories to the world. Together, we'll shape the musicians of tomorrow, by supporting the kids today."

The classes will take place at Kids of the Kingdom Summer Music Academy in Chicago. Bosses at LANDR will also donate $1 (£.80) to SocialWorks for every new person who uses the company's software to master their tracks until 20 June (17). In addition, 10 per cent of all purchases will go to the SocialWorks Music Academy, according to AllHipHop.com.

The 24-year-old rap star is a strong supporter of his hometown's school systems and he donated $1 million (£771,600) to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation in March (17). He has also spearheaded a campaign raising another $2.2 million (£1.7 million) for the city's public schools through his organisation, the New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.