Brad Paisley unveils Jimmy Dickens statue in Nashville

Singer Brad Paisley helped to honour late country icon Little Jimmy Dickens on Wednesday morning (07Jun17) by unveiling a statue in his likeness in Nashville, Tennessee.

Paisley has long credited Dickens for his influence on the Whiskey Lullaby star's career, and he was on hand to sing his idol's praises for the bronze sculpture's big reveal on the eve of the CMA Music Festival, which kicks off on Thursday (08Jun17).

"This was a man who could get up and make you laugh or make you cry because of the way that he embraced who he was," Brad said at the event.

A Bill Monroe statue was also launched at the Ryman Auditorium ceremony, where fellow musician Ricky Skaggs and the late bluegrass star's son, James, took part in the unveiling, too.

Paisley admits he is impressed by how the sculpture of Dickens turned out.

"It's truly a remarkable likeness of Jimmy...," he told U.S. breakfast show Today.

Singer Luke Bryan helped to co-host part of Wednesday's Today show live from Nashville, ahead of that night's 2017 CMT Music Awards, and he heaped praise on his close pal for doing so much to keep Dickens' legacy alive following his death in 2015.

"I'mma brag on him (Brad) real quick (sic)," Luke shared, "because he's used so much of his artist career propping up the legends and the heroes, through having them in his music (and) writing with him, and nobody brought Jimmy Dickens back to the party more than Brad. All those memories of Brad through the years, man, good job!"