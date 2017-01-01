NEWS Coldplay top PPL Most Played Charts Newsdesk Share with :







Music licensing company PPL has today announced at its AGM the annual PPL Most Played Charts revealing the most played artist and track on radio, TV and in public places by businesses across the UK in 2016. Coldplay were named as 2016’s most played artist, whilst ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ by Justin Timberlake took the top spot as the most played track.



British acts are represented strongly in the top ten Most Played Artist Chart, with seven of them (Coldplay, Adele, Olly Murs, Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, Jess Glynne and Calvin Harris) hailing from the British Isles. Justin Timberlake is the highest-ranked overseas artist, taking the number five position. Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift took the number seven and ten positions respectively. This is Coldplay’s fourth time in the Artists’ Chart top ten - an indication of their popularity, longevity and exceptional talent. The group is no stranger to the number one spot - achieving the top spot in 2012. Back then their success came with tracks such as ‘Paradise’ and ‘Princess of China’. Now it is thanks to the likes of 'Hymn For The Weekend' and 'Adventure Of A Lifetime' that they are able to claim the number one spot once again in 2016.



In the Most Played Track Chart, Timberlake beat Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson to the top spot with Larsson taking an impressive second place for her single ‘Lush Life’. This is the first time Timberlake has reached number one in this chart having featured twice before in the Top Ten in 2007 and 2013.



Created using PPL’s exclusive UK music usage and airplay data, the 2016 Most Played Charts are the only music charts illustrating the popularity of tracks being played both by broadcasters and in public by businesses across the UK. The music usage and airplay data is supplied by PPL's licensees, including radio stations and TV channels, as well as businesses such as pubs, clubs, bars and shops all across the UK. PPL licenses over 390,000 business premises as well as over 700 TV channels and commercial radio stations.



The PPL 2016 Most Played Artist Chart



1.) Coldplay

2.) Adele

3.) Olly Murs

4.) Little Mix

5.) Justin Timberlake

6.) Ellie Goulding

7.) Justin Bieber

8.) Jess Glynne

9.) Calvin Harris

10.) Taylor Swift



The PPL 2016 Most Played Track Chart



1.) ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ – Justin Timberlake

2.) ‘Lush Life’ – Zara Larsson

3.) ‘Cake By The Ocean’ - Dnce

4.) ‘This Is What You Came For’ – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

5.) ‘7 Years’ – Lukas Graham

6.) ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ - Coldplay

7.) ‘Stitches’ – Shawn Mendes

8.) ‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber

9.) ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself’ – Jess Glynne

10.) ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’ - Coldplay



The PPL Most Played Charts are released annually at the company’s AGM which takes place today on 8th June in London.



PPL is the organisation that licences music when it is broadcast or played in public and then ensures that the musicians and record companies involved get paid fairly as a result. The Most Played Charts are based on PPL data from UK radio & TV broadcasters as well as public performance locations such as pubs, clubs, bars, jukeboxes and shops covering the period 1st January 2016 to 31st December 2016. Both the number of plays and total played duration are used to rank the tracks in the charts.



In 2016, PPL collected £212.1 million on behalf of its 90,000 members for usage of their recorded music both in the UK and internationally. This was up £15.1 million (8 per cent) on collections in 2015. To find out more about PPL visit: www.ppluk.com



#MostPlayedChart