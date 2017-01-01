Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban to compete for CMT Video of the Year

Duet pals Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will face off for the Video of the Year prize at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night (07Jun17).

The nominees were announced on Wednesday morning, and Carrie and Keith, who will perform together onstage at the Music City Center, are both on the list.

Carrie's up for Church Bells, while Keith's Blue Ain't Your Color earns him a mention.

They're up against the all-star Artists of Then, Now & Forever's Forever Country, which also features Underwood and Urban, Cole Swindell's Middle of a Memory, Florida Georgia Line's H.O.L.Y., Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day by Luke Bryan, and Miranda Lambert's Vice.

Fans will vote for the Video of the Year throughout Wednesday.

If Underwood wins, she will extend her record of most Video of the Year wins with seven.

Voting is also open for the #SOCIALSUPERSTAR Award with nominees featuring Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett.

The 2017 CMT Music Awards will be hosted by Nashville star Charles Esten and will feature performances from Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Lambert and Rhett, while Jason Derulo will team up with Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers will hit the stage with Florida Georgia Line, and Earth, Wind & Fire will duet with Lady Antebellum.

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley will headline a tribute to late southern rocker Gregg Allman, who died last month (May17).