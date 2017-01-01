NEWS Ray Blk: 'Supporting Emelie Sande was nuts' Newsdesk Share with :







Following the drop of her new single ‘Just Doing Me’ on the BBC Beats 1 Julie Adenuga talks to London’s own Ray Blk about the track, playing at Glastonbury and Lovebox this summer, touring in America and creating an album!!!



How do you describe the Ray singing on this track, “Just Doing Me”

This is like the realest Ray. This is actually Ray in the realest form. It’s literally just me doing me, and just talking about being yourself. Sometimes it sounds a bit overhyped, and so many people are like, be yourself, love yourself, but like, it’s so important. Honestly, being comfortable in yourself and who you are and not trying to be anyone else is so important, especially because people love you so much more for it, and see the uniqueness in you and, why bother following the crowd or following what this person is doing when you’d be having more fun just doing what makes you happy.



On creating a potential album

Yeah, I’m in the album space, this year all my sessions for me have kind of just been geared towards making an album, so I’m in that space but I’m taking my time with it so it’s not like, it’s imminent or anything.



On the festivals coming up this Summer and preparing

Lovebox, Glastonbury, Secret Garden Festival, Bestival, Reading and Leeds, #MERKY Festival in Ibiza, we’re coming to Ibiza, I’m so excited. I’m going to the gym more, first and foremost, that was like my goal this year. I think last time I even saw you I was like, I need to go to the gym because the stages are big, and I haven’t played stages that big before, and so I need to move from one side to the other without hyperventilating. I’ve got a really good crew as well so, the rest of it, get in there and what not, I leave to everyone else. I’m just like nah. I just show up.



On the festivals being part of her life goals

Glastonbury - so so up there, I can’t even believe that. The thing is, I’ve never actually really been to festivals apart from, not even actually, never really, I’ve never been to a festival just to watch. My first festival last year was the one that I played at, so just doing all of these are a dream. And Lovebox I’m going the same day as Frank Ocean, Solange, so I’m literally gonna die.



On having positive energy around her

That, having my friends around and the meditation I’ve started doing as well, because I’m a freak before shows, I can’t speak to anyone, I’m just looking through you, I’m in another zone, but having my friends around just make it so much better and easier, and they literally are just the loveliest girls.



On what she’s been doing since her last show at Village Underground

I’ve been making new music, oh my gosh I went on tour, I did my first tour ever supporting Emelie Sande which was nuts, making new videos, just working hard really. I’ve actually been working with different people for the most part, only a few people I’ve worked with before I’ve been doing sessions with again. So it’s kind of been just finding a new me and experimenting and all of that stuff, it’s been good, it’s been really good. I’m gonna be in America - I’m so so excited.



On being nervous about going on tour in America

I am, I get nervous when I’m actually about to go on stage, but now, I’m a bit nervous, but what I love about Americans is that they’re so receptive, way more than people from London. People just sit there with their arms crossed, Americans are like “we love it, you’re great!” I’ve done two shows out there, I did one in New York and one in LA last year for the first time, and it was sick.

