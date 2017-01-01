NEWS Tyler Hubbard to be a first-time father Newsdesk Share with :







Musician Tyler Hubbard is set to become a first-time father later this year (17).



The Florida Georgia Line star and his wife Hayley recently found out she was expecting. She is due in December (17).



"There's a lot of excitement - it's something we've looked forward to for a while," he tells People magazine.



"We'd just gotten back from California and I wasn't sleeping," Hayley adds. "I woke up one night and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant!' So I took a test the next morning and I couldn't even contain myself, I was so excited. I honestly didn't have time to think of how to surprise Tyler, so I just jumped back into bed and showed him the pregnancy stick."



Tyler and Hayley, who have been married since 2015, are thrilled about the pregnancy news because they only recently decided they wanted to start a family after learning fellow country star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren were expecting while they were all on vacation together in Tanzania.



"Both of our wives actually took a pregnancy test and I yelled to Lauren that we were pregnant - joking because we weren't pregnant - and she said, 'Yes, we are, too," Tyler previously told the magazine.



"That was when it hit Hayley and (me)," he adds. "It was the first time that we were actually excited about the possibility of being pregnant. When we realised that we weren't pregnant - when we thought we were - we had two minutes of a little bit of disappointment. So that instigated the conversation of, 'Well, maybe we should give this thing a shot and see what happens'."



And the timing has worked out for the country star, who is finishing up touring and recording before the baby's arrival.



"The due date is the end of December - we're going to be off the road (and) be able to be home for the first few months. It's just crazy how it all worked out so perfectly."

