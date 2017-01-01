Iman marks 25th wedding anniversary with David Bowie online

David Bowie's widow Iman remembered what would have been the couple's 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday (06Jun17) by sharing a sweet photo of the pair online.

The former supermodel took to Instagram to honour her late husband with a black-and-white photo of the rock icon placing a tender kiss on her forehead as they stood under an umbrella together.

The text beside the image read: "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again".

"June 6th #BowieForever", the 61-year-old beauty captioned the post.

Bowie and Iman met in October, 1990 and wed in Tuscany, Italy in 1992.

Iman has been mourning the loss of her husband on social media ever since he died following a battle with cancer in January, 2016.

She paid tribute to the singer on his birthday in January (17), and on the first anniversary of his death just two days later, and for their 24th wedding anniversary last year (16), she shared another similar black-and-white picture of the loved-couple embracing on a beach, alongside the words, "The best thing about me is you".

That post was captioned, "June 6th...., 24th wedding anniversary #foreverlove".

Three months later, Iman admitted she was still adjusting to life without David and her mother, Marian Abdulmajid, who died in March, 2016.

"It's just been a tough year, but I'm holding up," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in September (16), revealing she now wears a delicate gold necklace in memory of her husband.

"I'm wearing this until my death," she said. "Hedi Slimane (former creative director for Yves Saint Laurent) made it for me. It just says, 'David'."