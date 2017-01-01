Miranda Lambert stuck in an elevator at CMT Awards rehearsals

Miranda Lambert's week got off to a tough start on Monday (05Jun17) when she found herself trapped in an elevator en route to the CMT Music Awards rehearsal.

The country star has shared a photo of herself and seven others trapped on Instagram.

Miranda added the caption: "Well folks, CMA Week is starting off right… stuck in the elevator at @CMT awards rehearsal."

But the Mama's Broken Heart star was prepared for such a moment, adding, "Don’t worry I have airplane bottles of Tito’s in my purse for emergencies. What is it about award shows? Always an adventure…"

Miranda's trip to the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas back in March (17) was another near-disaster when the plane she was a passenger in hit a little turbulence and was forced down in Laughlin, Nevada.

The star and her crew had to drive 98 miles (157.7 kilometres) to Sin City, but the 33-year-old country star wasn't complaining - the good folks at Rent-a-Car quickly provided a van and Lambert hit the liquor store to buy booze for the journey.

The fun-loving singer posted a photo of herself pouring drinks for her crew outside the vehicle on Instagram, and added the caption: "Y'all... @ACMawards or bust! Storms diverted our plane to Laughlin Nevada. So... Rent a car set up the bar!! Vegas here we come."

Miranda went on to make history at the ACMs, becoming the first-ever singer to win the Female Vocalist of the Year award eight years running.

She'll hit the stage on Wednesday night as part of this year's (17) CMT Awards ceremony, which will be hosted by Nashville star Charles Esten. Miranda's ex-husband Blake Shelton will also perform, along with Brett Eldredge, Brett Young, and Lauren Alaina, while the Brothers Osborne will match up with Peter Frampton, Florida Georgia Line will team up with the Chainsmokers, Lady Antebellum will raise the roof with Earth, Wind & Fire, and Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley, and Derek Trucks will pay tribute to late southern rocker Gregg Allman, who died last month (May17).