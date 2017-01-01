Cyndi Lauper set to take Working Girl musical to Broadway

Cyndi Lauper and playwright Kim Rosenstock have teamed up to adapt Mike Nichols' beloved 1988 movie Working Girl as a Broadway musical.

Lauper, who has tasted international stage success with her Kinky Boots musical, will write the music and lyrics for the show, while Rosenstock, who is also the creator of Zooey Deschanel's TV comedy New Girl, will provide the book.

Announcing the news in a statement on Tuesday (06Jun17), producers Robyn Goodman and Bob Cohen said, "Working Girl was a groundbreaking depiction of a working-class woman determined to succeed in the cutthroat, male-dominated corporate world of the 1980s.

"Funny and smart, this now-iconic tale is just as relevant today - and who better to adapt it for Broadway than Cyndi Lauper, who's been a change maker in music since the '80s, and Kim Rosenstock of the hit TV series New Girl? We're very excited to have Cyndi and Kim on board as the creators of Working Girl as it becomes a new 21st century musical, and we know audiences will be thrilled as well."

"I'm really excited for so many reasons to start composing the score," Lauper adds. "I love the film, and its story about a woman's very unconventional road to success in the '80s is something I know a lot about. Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay! It's also laugh-out-loud funny, which is why Kim Rosenstock is the perfect person to write the book. Plus, I get to work with Robyn Goodman, who is really smart and a great producer."

The late Nichols' film picked up a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. It starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, and Sigourney Weaver.