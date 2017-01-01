Chris Martin praises Noel Gallagher after brother Liam's harsh criticism

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has publicly thanked Noel Gallagher for allowing the rockers to cover Oasis songs at the One Love Manchester charity concert, a day after his brother Liam blasted him online.

Unfounded rumours suggested Liam Gallagher had been planning to stage a surprise Oasis reunion at Sunday's (04Jun17) benefit gig, which was hosted by Ariana Grande to raise funds for the victims of the suicide bombing outside her show in the Gallaghers' hometown of Manchester, England on 22 May (17).

The speculation turned out to be just that, and instead, Liam teamed up with Chris to perform Live Forever, while Coldplay also delivered a separate rendition of Oasis classic Don't Look Back in Anger.

Noel's apparent snub prompted Liam to slam his sibling in a pair of angry Twitter posts on Monday (05Jun17).

"Manchester id (sic) like to apologise for my brothers (sic) absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe...," he wrote, before suggesting the singer/songwriter had refused to cut short a family holiday in Italy for the charity gig.

"Noels out of the f**king country weren't we all love," he added. "get on a f**king plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k (sic)."

The 50-year-old has so far ignored Liam's latest rant, but on Tuesday (06Jun17), Chris decided to reach out to Noel himself with a message of thanks, making it clear he hadn't been expected to show up on Sunday.

"thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don't look back in anger and live forever on sunday," Martin tweeted. "everyone knew in advance you couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm".

Liam has yet to share his thoughts on Chris' posts, which appeared to be a subtle dig at his Manchester collaborator.