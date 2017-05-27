Gregg Allman funeral a ‘jeans only’ service

Gregg Allman was laid to rest in Macon, Georgia on Saturday with a casual group of mourners all wearing jeans at the request of the family.The Allman estate stipulated mourners come to the funeral wearing jeans not suits, as a mark of respect for the legendary guitarist who died on May 27, 2017.Allman’s funeral was a private affair followed by a public funeral possession where fans in Allmans Brothers t-shirts lined the streets from Snows Memorial Chapel in Macon to the Rose Hill Cemetery when Gregg was laid to rest near his brother Duane Allman who died in a motorcycle accident in 1971 and his Allman Brothers bandmate Berry Oakley who also died in a motorcycle accident three blocks from Duane a year later.The Gregg Allman service was attended by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Peter Frampton, ex-wife Cher, Dickey Betts and Derek Trucks.Allman and President Carter are Georgia residents. The former President said in a statement, “Rosalynn and I were deeply saddened when we learned that Gregg Allman had passed. I’m going to show my respect and concern.”The President added, “Gregg Allman was there when I needed him, and Rosalynn and I have always been grateful to him. At many concerts the Allman Brothers Band held for me, the people who attended would donate the ticket price to the campaign and then the federal government matched the amount.”Allman’s children Devon, Layla and Delilah Island delivered eulogies at the service.

Noise11.com