One Love Manchester performers see huge sales boost after concert

Performers from the One Love Manchester concert, including Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Black Eyed Peas and host Ariana Grande, are experiencing a huge uplift in sales and streams since the benefit concert, OfficialCharts.com can confirm.



Ariana, who joined several acts on stage throughout last Sunday’s event, continues to see her music climb the chart this week. One Last Time, which has been repackaged on digital platforms with new One Love Manchester artwork and a portion of its proceeds going directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, is still battling for this week’s Number 1. Sales and streams of the track are up 53% compared to the same period last week (Friday to Monday), according to Official Charts Company data.



Three more songs performed by the star have seen a significant boost since the show. Break Free has re-entered the Top 100 at Number 63 in today’s sales flash, a combined sales and streams boost of 139% compared to the same period last week.



Sales and streams of her debut single The Way are up 577%, sending it to Number 81 today, while My Everything, which she sang with the Parrs Wood High School Choir, is at 94 - a 141% uplift since last week.



Meanwhile, Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger, which re-entered the last week’s Official Singles Chart at 66 in the wake of the Manchester attack, leaps to Number 27 in today’s midweek sales flash, based on sales and streams up to midnight last night. The song was performed by Chris Martin and Ariana at One Love. The band’s track Live Forever, delivered by Liam Gallagher at the event, re-enters midweek at 51, up 301% compared to last week.



The Black Eyed Peas’ Where Is The Love rises to Number 37 (a 288% boost from last week), and two Coldplay songs re-appear in the Top 100: their emotional performance of Fix You sends it to Number 49, and Viva La Vida is at 77.



Find out these songs' final placings on the Official Singles Chart this Friday (June 9) at 5.45pm.


