Sean 'Diddy' Combs has no desire to become a billionaire

Sean 'Diddy' Combs would rather focus on being happy than becoming mega-rich.

In addition to his music career, the hip-hop star oversees several entrepreneurial ventures, including clothing label Sean John, two restaurants, a vodka business and an equity stake in Revolt TV.

While Forbes estimated Combs' net worth at $820 million (£636 million) earlier in 2017, the star claims it's not his ambition to make a billion dollars.

"No, it's not (a goal)," he said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (05Jun17). "My goal is to be happy."

The 47-year-old is a millionaire many times over and noted he does like to splash his cash on luxury items.

But one of his favourite purchases has to be the fully stocked "candy room" he has had installed in his home.

"I mean, from a kid every day after school I would go to the candy store, you know. And then one day I would also walk around downtown in New York and as I got older, I saw this Dylan's candy store, and it just took me back to my younger age. And I just - I'm a young soul, and I just need some candy in my house. So I made a candy room," he said, adding that he's particularly fond of wild cherry Jolly Ranchers and blue Sweet Tarts.

The rap mogul also spoke about his new documentary, Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story, which chronicles Combs' and his record label Bad Boy Entertainment's rise to the top of the music business in the mid-'90s.

Speaking about the project, the star explained he hopes it will inspire other young performers to follow their dreams.

"My life has been something I think can inspire dreamers. And I've always been a dreamer, and I've always just wanted to be at a certain level of excellence. So that's what that's about," he said.

Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story will be released on 25 June (17) by Apple Music.