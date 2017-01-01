Ariana Grande 'inked with Manchester bee tattoo tribute'

Ariana Grande has reportedly been inked with a bee tattoo as a permanent tribute to those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena bombing attack following her concert on 22 May (17).

The 23-year-old singer performed at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England on Sunday (04Jun17) at a mega-gig she arranged to raise funds for the victims of a suicide bombing at her gig in the city last month (May17).

An unforgettable night saw Ariana joined by stars including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Liam Gallagher take to the stage and raise more than $3 million (£2.3 million) for the families of the 22 killed and 116 injured in the attack.

According to editors at The Sun, the star got a bee tattoo as a permanent reminder of the tragic event.

Manchester's city symbol is a bee, and in the wake of the attack on Ariana's concert on 22 May (17) residents flocked to get a bee tattoo to show solidarity with the victims.

Staff at the Manchester Ink tattoo parlour told WENN that members of the singers' team had been tattooed backstage with the bee symbol, but could not confirm whether the singer had been inked herself.

The singer closed the concert with emotional renditions of her song One Last Time and the classic movie tune Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

One Last Time looks set to challenge at the top of the U.K. charts this week (end11Jun17), having already soared to second spot in Monday's (05Jun17) Official Charts Company update.

Proceeds from the single, and the concert go towards the We Love Manchester victims' fund, set up by officials at Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross.

Since the attack on Ariana's concert at the Manchester Arena staggering $12 million (£9.6 million) has been raised by members of the public.

Her concert was broadcast in 50 countries and was watched by more British television viewers than any other programme in 2017 so far.