Justin Bieber donates signed hockey stick to Manchester team after game

Justin Bieber donated a signed stick to Manchester's professional ice hockey team after playing a pick-up game with them on Monday (05Jun17).

The 23-year-old singer had been in the English city on Sunday night for the One Love Manchester benefit gig, hosted by Ariana Grande following the terrorist attack at her concert there just two weeks beforehand.

And after his performance at the star-studded event, Justin decided he wanted to burn off some steam with a spot of sport.

According to TMZ.com, Manchester Storm's defenceman Paul Swindlehurst heard on Saturday that Justin was keen to play a pick-up game before he left the city, so he decided to set one up on Monday.

The ice rink was closed to the public, allowing Justin to enjoy his game with the team, and he scored several goals during a scrimmage and even more in a shootout.

Following the game, Justin showed off his charitable side once again by donating a signed hockey stick to be auctioned off at a later Manchester Storm charity game. It comes after a jersey signed by the Sorry singer fetched several thousand pounds at auction last year, so bosses are hoping for similar success with the stick.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the victims of the Manchester bombing and their families.

Justin's philanthropic act came after he found himself overcome with emotion at the One Love benefit, breaking down in tears at the end of his set as he shared his thoughts about the 22 people who were killed.

"I just want to take this moment to honour the people that were lost," he said, before pausing to compose himself. "We love you so much. To the families; we love you so much. Put both hands up to honour those people right now."

When the crowd responded, a tearful Justin led them in a chant of, "We love you and we honour you."