NEWS Taylor Swift house-hunting in London Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift is reportedly house-hunting in London after spending months in the U.K. with her new boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.



The Shake It Off superstar has been quietly dating Joe for the past few months, but their romance only became public news last month (May17).



They were spotted together for the first time last Thursday (01Jun17) as they boarded a jet in the U.K. to head back to America, and on Saturday (03Jun17), they were photographed enjoying a coffee date in Taylor's adopted hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.



As the couple has been splitting its time between the two countries, Taylor, 27, has reportedly decided to start searching for her own base in London, instead of continuing to spend a fortune on rental properties.



A source tells The Sun the singer has been viewing potential homes in the posh Chelsea neighbourhood in West London, where Pippa Middleton, the newlywed sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lives.



Some of the more exclusive houses in the area typically sell for as much as $21 million (£16.3 million).



"Taylor and Joe are really serious and this is the latest sign that she has really fallen hard for him," the insider says. "She's been very discreetly viewing properties after stumping up a fortune on north London rentals recently."



The source adds, "Some of the places have been a stone's throw away from where Pippa Middleton lives."



Taylor, who owns homes in New York and Nashville, has yet to address her new relationship publicly, but it's her first since calling off her brief fling with actor Tom Hiddleston last summer (16).



She is said to have been introduced to 26-year-old Joe, an actor known for his roles in movies such as Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk and A Higher Education, by mutual pal Emma Stone, after working together on forthcoming film The Favourite.



The singer clearly has a thing for Brits - in addition to Joe and Tom, she also previously dated DJ Calvin Harris and One Direction's Harry Styles. Her other exes include John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas, and Conor Kennedy, the grandson of late politician Robert F. Kennedy.

