Katy Perry wore bomb blast victims' photos on One Love dress

The outfit Katy Perry wore during her performance at the One Love concert in England on Sunday (04Jun17) featured a subtle tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The pop star sang Part of Me and Roar at the benefit staged by pal Ariana Grande, and paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the terror attack on 22 May (17) throughout her set.

Calling it "a beautiful night", Katy urged the 50,000 fans gathered at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to "touch the next person", adding, "Make human contact. Tell them, 'I love you'."

But there was a special fashion statement she made onstage that Katy didn't mention - her mostly all-white outfit featured actual photos of the victims of the tragic bombing at Ariana's concert.

The snapshots were screen printed on the neckline and back of the singer's mini-dress in the shape of a heart.

Katy was moved to dedicate her hit Part of Me to the Manchester Arena victims at an intimate London show she staged days after the tragedy.

Fighting emotion during her set at the Water Rats venue on 25 May (17), Perry stopped her show to address the bombing.

"It's awful. It's awful," she tearfully told fans. "Whatever you can do to help, you should... and if you can't do anything that's fine. But what you should do is not let them (terrorists) win."

She then asked for a moment of silence before resuming the show.

Katy also posted a video online, in which she said, "This week has been really hard. It sucked. It was hard for you guys and it was hard for me because we all love music. We all listen to the same music, and you think about it, and think that's my friend, that's my sister, that's my brother, that's my cousin, that's the person that loves music."