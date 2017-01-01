NEWS Ariana Grande's One Last Time challenging Despacito for this week's Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







After an emotional One Love Manchester concert last night at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Ariana Grande's One Last Time is in contention for this week's Official Singles Chart Number 1.



The single, taken from Ariana's second studio album My Everything, is up to Number 2 on today’s Official Chart Update. Reaching a new peak of Number 11 two weeks ago, the song could enter the Top 10 for the first time on Friday's chart.



One Last Time has been repackaged on iTunes with new One Love Manchester single artwork. 76p from each 99p download will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in coordination with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council. Over £10 million has already been raised for the fund.



Still in pole position today with their sights set on a fifth week at Number 1 are Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee with Despacito. The Justin Bieber-featured remix is officially the longest reigning foreign language Number 1 in UK chart history.



Rita Ora is on the rise this week - her comeback track Your Song could enter the Top 10 on Friday, currently at Number 9. If its sales momentum continues, the track will become Rita's ninth Top 10 hit.



Outside the Top 10, Niall Horan’s Slow Hands leaps nine spots to Number 12 following yesterday’s benefit concert, while fellow performer Liam Gallagher is also Top 20 bound - his first ever solo single Wall of Glass has leaped 42 placings to Number 18. The song charted at Number 60 last week after one day's sales.



Both Fifth Harmony and their former bandmate Camila Cabello are within reach of the Top 40 this week, with Camila’s Sia-penned song Crying In The Club at 22 (up 24 places), while Fifth Harmony's Down is a new entry at 26.



X Factor 2016 finalists 5 After Midnight could impact the Top 40 with their debut single Up In Here, currently at Number 29, and finally, Foo Fighters are also vying for a spot in the Top 40 with their new single Run at Number 40 today.

