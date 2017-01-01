Lorde apologises after festival is cancelled

Lorde has apologised to fans after her appearance at a festival was cancelled due to bad weather.

The Green Light singer was due to headline the Free Press Summer Festival (FPSF) at the Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday (04Jun17), but the audience were evacuated mid-afternoon due to lightning near the park and it was officially called off four hours later.

Lorde took to Twitter to apologise to fans for the cancellation, writing, "FPSF, i'm so sorry but they've cancelled the day due to this apocalypse-style weather which means we can't play for you tonight."

She also joked that she had come up with a treat for the audience with fellow festival performers Charli XCX and Tove Lo.

"crying shame because me charli and tove had cooked up a cover of umbrella by rihanna for u lol (laugh out loud)," she added.

After one fan wrote that she had been waiting in the rain for Lorde since that morning, the New Zealand singer replied, "i know i'm sooo sorry there's literally nothing i can do about this, i was so looking forward to playing for you tonight truly (sic)."

Another user joined the conversation, suggesting she organise a pop-up indoor concert. But Lorde said she hadn't booked a hotel in Houston because she was always planning to fly back to New York as soon as her set was finished.

When the fan said she was crying about the cancellation, Lorde added, "this really sucks i know i have so many amazing new and old friends in houston i've wanted to see for a long time."

British singer Charli also apologised to fans after learning her set had been axed.

She tweeted: "just been told that my set at fpsf has been pulled coz of the thunderstorm... they're telling us to stay in the dressing rooms at the moments so I can't go anywhere!!!! I'm so sorry (sic)."