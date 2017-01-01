Howie Dorough: 'My eight-year-old wants to form a boy band'

Backstreet Boys star Howie Dorough's eight-year-old son wants to follow in his dad's footsteps and form his own boy band.

The I Want it That Way singer insists young James has a good voice and he'll support his son if he chooses showbusiness as a career.

"Right now he wants to be a singer," Dorough tells Entertainment Tonight. "He wants to be the next Backstreet Boy and start his own group! I would support my kids in whatever they want to do, but it would be honouring and flattering if he did choose to become a singer."

Howie's just thrilled to have had eight years with his mini-me after James was born prematurely in Los Angeles.

"He was six weeks premature and he came out four-and-a-half pounds - this itty bitty guy," the singer recalls. "We had to keep him in the NICU (Neonatal intensive care unit) for a couple of weeks, but he’s definitely made up for it now. He’s come out of it so strong, is a kind, sweet-hearted little boy, and I’m very proud he’s got such a big heart."

Howie and James will appear together on U.S. TV series Big Star Little Star, in which celebrities team up with their kids and compete to see which parent and child knows each other best for charity.

The Dorough boys will be hoping to win money for Lupus L.A. in honour of Howie's sister Caroline, who died from the disease in 1998. Their appearance on the variety show, which first became a hit in Britain, will kick off America's second season of the series on 7 June (17).