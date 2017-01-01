Ariana Grande sparks engagement rumours at One Love mega-gig

Ariana Grande sparked rumours of an engagement at her One Love Manchester mega-gig in Manchester, England on Sunday (04Jun17) when she hit the stage wearing a huge rock on her ring finger.

The 23-year-old singer teamed up with her boyfriend, Mac Miller, to perform their new track The Way in front of a sold-out 60,000 crowd at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground - and one sparkling accessory had gossips chatting.

"Tonight is all about love," Grande said as she brought her beau out to join her onstage, but made no mention of her new jewellery.

The concert was full of collaborations for Ariana, who helped organise the benefit to raise funds for the families of the Manchester Arena bombing on 22 May (17) - she hit the stage with pal Miley Cyrus to perform a stripped down cover of Crowded House's Don't Dream It's Over and also stepped in for absent Fergie to perform Where is the Love with Black Eyed Peas.

And Coldplay's Chris Martin brought Grande out so her could serenade her with his rendition of Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger, which has become an anthem for Mancunians in the weeks since 22 people were killed as they exited Ariana's concert at the Arena.

Ariana also told fans she changed her plans for the One Love Manchester concert after meeting the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who died in the terror attack, revealing she had decided not to play her hits at the show, but changed her mind.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s mummy a few days ago and I started to cry and gave her a big hug and she said stop crying, because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted you to cry," the pop star said.

"And then she told me Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits. We had a different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything."

Ariana, dressed throughout in a pair of jeans and an oversized 'We Love Manchester' sweatshirt, ended the pop spectacular by performing her song One More Time onstage as fellow performers Cyrus, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell Williams, Imogen Heap, and Niall Horan, and others lined up behind her. She closed the show with a stirring rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.