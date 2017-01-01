Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato send prayers after London Bridge attack

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are among the stars who have sent their prayers to London following Saturday night's (03Jun17) terrorist attack in the English capital.

Three men in a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before embarking on a stabbing spree in the nearby Borough Market, killing six and injuring almost 50 people. Police have since confirmed the assailants were shot dead by armed officers.

This incident comes less than two weeks after a man detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena following Ariana's Dangerous Woman concert, claiming the lives of 22 people, the youngest of which was just eight years old. And the 23-year-old singer, who is set to hold a tribute gig in the northern city on Sunday evening following the Manchester attack, was quick to send her heartfelt condolences to London following the latest tragedy.

"Praying for London," she wrote on Twitter followed by a heart emoji, with Demi sharing the same message accompanied with a heart and praying hands.

Joe Jonas also took to social media and shared a link to London's Metropolitan Police's official Twitter page alongside the message, "Praying for London. Stay safe."

British singer Ellie Goulding sung the praises of officials on site on Saturday evening and shared a powerful message to followers, writing, "Incredible work by emergency services. Another senseless attack that still won't divide us. Love you so much London".

Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus posted, "Love to everyone in London. Stay strong," while Ryan Adams wrote, "London, I love you. My thoughts are with you. Please be safe. #LondonBridge".

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland posted, "My heart goes out to everyone in London tonight. Absolutely Heartbreaking," and model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne shared a message on Instagram alongside a photo of the police's guidelines for reporting terrorist attacks, advising, "Run, Hide, Tell."

"My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we must stand together and not let this break us," Cara wrote.