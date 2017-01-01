One Love Manchester concert to air in 50 countries

Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester mega-gig will air in over 50 countries worldwide on Sunday (04June17).

The mega-gig which will feature performances by Ariana plus Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas, will begin at 6.55pm UK time on Sunday (04June17).

BBC Worldwide announced the latest broadcast news on Saturday (03June17) which follows Friday's (02June17) announcement that ABC/Freeform will air the concert in America. MTV's digital platform is also joining Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in live-streaming the event.

One Love Manchester will also air in countries including Brazil, Germany, China, Australia, Italy, Mexico and Sweden with more deals still being made. Proceeds from international TV rights will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund created by Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross.

Meanwhile, fans visited in hospital by Ariana Grande on Friday continue to share their delight by posting photos and comments on social media. The father of Lily Harrison, eight, who has a bruised lung and a shrapnel wound following the suicide bombing outside Grande's Manchester Arena concert on 22 May (17), told BBC Breakfast on Saturday that he feared his daughter was dead after she lost consciousness.

"It was (a) tough realisation that we thought we may have lost her," he shared. He admitted to getting "goosebumps" when Ariana visited his daughter and told her, "I'm so proud of you. You are so strong. You are doing really well."

"Ariana lit the room up, she was absolutely fantastic," he added. "She knelt by Lily's bed and asked her lots of questions. She had so much time for her. Lily was bouncing off the walls. She is her (Ariana's) biggest fan."

Lily will be attending the concert along with most of the original attendees at the Manchester Arena concert. The Guardian reported on Saturday that bosses at ticketing agency Ticketmaster reserved tickets for the 14,200 people who attended the 22 May (17) show but that more than 25,000 people applied for them, claiming to have been in attendance.

Officials from the Greater Manchester police force noted that they are working with bosses at ticket agency Ticketmaster on the possibility of taking action against some of the 10,000 people who made “unscrupulous applications”, the Daily Mirror reported.