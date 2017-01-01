Robbie Williams breaks down during Manchester concert

Robbie Williams was overcome with emotion as he performed at a concert in Manchester, England, less than a fortnight after the terror attack.

The British singer took to the stage at the city's Etihad Stadium on Friday night (2Jun17), just down the road from Manchester Arena where a man detonated a bomb following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May (17), killing 22 people and injuring over 100 more.

While onlookers reported Robbie stood defiant following the tragedy by telling the crowd, "We are Manchester and we are not f**king scared!" after belting out his hit Let Me Entertain You, there was a moment in which he struggled to contain himself.

Dedicating his song Angels to victims of the attack, one fan captured an emotional Robbie on video and unable to continue singing, leaving the audience to finish reciting the words.

"Emotional Robbie Williams dedicates Angels to Manchester terror attack victims, breaks down, 50,000 finish it for him. Everyone now crying," Twitter user David Raven wrote alongside a video of the crowd singing.

One concert goer, 19-year-old Jennifer Mackie, spoke to Britain's The Mirror about the united atmosphere within the venue on the night, explaining, "We were slightly scared about going after all that has happened in the past week.

"But once we passed through the security gates it put our fears at ease. By the end everyone was holding hands, cheering and crying at the same time."

Robbie also performed a rendition of George Michael's hit song Freedom following the musician's shock death last December (16). Before singing the track he mused to the audience, "How are you going to grow up and become a pop star when you've got to beat that?"

It's thought Robbie will join his former band Take That at the benefit concert held in Manchester on Sunday night (4Jun17), where Ariana will perform to raise money for the victims' families along with the likes of Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.