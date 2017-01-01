Ariana Grande thrills bomb blast survivors with hospital visit

Ariana Grande kicked off her big weekend in Manchester, England on Friday (02Jun17) by visiting survivors of the bomb blast outside her concert in the city on 22 May (17).

Two days ahead of her One Love Manchester mega-gig benefit, the Side to Side singer visited fans still recovering from injuries sustained in the terror attack, which cost 22 people their lives.

She made an unexpected stop at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in the city, hours after returning to Manchester from Florida, where she has been spending quality time with loved ones following the tragedy.

Jaden Farrell-Mann, 10, who is still hospitalised after two operations to repair shrapnel injuries and fractures of both her legs, was one of the lucky fans who got to meet their idol.

"I got to meet my queen today love you @ArianaGrande xxxxxx," she tweeted, sharing a photo of herself with Ariana, who appeared to be wearing orange in honour of Friday's U.S. National Gun Violence Awareness Day, kissing her on the forehead.

Meanwhile, bosses at Grande's record label have announced they are donating $500,000 (GBP388,000) to the families of the bombing victims. Universal Music Group executives confirmed the generous handout on Friday (02Jun17) in a statement which read: "The Universal Music Group global family is proud to stand with Ariana Grande and its other performing artists in their support for the victims and families affected by the Manchester attack with a combined donation of $500,000 to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund."

Grande, who is signed to Universal’s Republic label, will hit the stage at the city's Emirates Old Trafford cricket stadium on Sunday alongside labelmates Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, among others.

The proceeds from the One Love Manchester show will benefit an emergency fund set up by the Red Cross and the City of Manchester to support the victims of the bomb blast on 22 May (17) and their families.

Sunday's mega-gig will be broadcast around the world and livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.