Fifth Harmony debut new single on live TV with Gucci Mane

Fifth Harmony thrilled fans in New York on Friday (02Jun17) by debuting their new single Down live on a U.S. breakfast show.

The quartet hit the stage in Central Park for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series and were joined by special guests including Gucci Mane, who rapped on the new song, and Ty Dolla $ign, who joined the group on Work From Home.

Down is the first track the singers have released since Camila Cabello's departure from the girl group in December (16). Camila is busy at work on her solo debut, while Fifth Harmony have also been recording new material as a quartet.

"It's been really incredible because we've been in the studio the past few months really working hard on our album," Ally Brooke Hernandez said. "We've been creating, we've been writing. It's been really amazing, we've been having so much fun."

"This album's everything to us," Dinah Jane added.

The singers previously revealed details about their new material, explaining the sound will be a little different from their previous releases.

"We've been creating sounds that we've been wanting to touch base on," Ally told Galore magazine in April (17). "Some R&B tones, some rhythmic tones. It's been amazing to create with one another because we're so different when it comes to music. We love different genres. So to vibe together and create this Fifth Harmony sound is what makes it so special."

And the group is closer than ever.

"It's really great because the four of us are really in sync with each other," she added. "We're pretty open about most things. We try to respect each other as much as we can. For us, communication is really important."