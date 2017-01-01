German rock festival shut down following bomb threat

Germany's Rock am Ring festival was shut down on Friday night (02Jun17) following threats of a terror attack.

Festival organisers have revealed they were told by police officials to vacate the Nuernburgring site near the city of Nuernburg as a precaution, and more than 75,000 music fans were advised to leave the grounds.

A statement from the organisers reads: "Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival. We ask all festival visitors leave the festival site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. We have to support the police investigations."

German police officials have since revealed they made the decision to shut the show down due to "concrete leads" suggesting a terror threat.

Organisers, who had increased security at the event following last month's (May17) Manchester Arena bombing, are hoping to continue the weekend festival on Saturday (03Jun17).

Friday night's performers were to include Liam Gallagher, Rag'N'Bone Man, Simple Plan, Bastille, and Rammstein. The weekend's highlights include Sum 41, Machine Gun Kelly, Die Toten Hosen, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, System of a Down, and Prophets of Rage.

The festival news comes just days after Dead & Company's Wednesday (31May17) concert at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl was briefly halted by a bomb threat. Fans were left a little confused as the show was abruptly halted for 10 minutes and the stage went dark, and on Thursday (01Jun17), officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed an alert was to blame.

"Last night, a performance at the Hollywood Bowl was briefly interrupted while on-site authorities investigated an unfounded bomb threat that was called in during the concert," the statement read.